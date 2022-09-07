Joshua Bassett Announces New EP 'Sad Songs In A Hotel Room'

Joshua Bassett has some exciting news for fans. Although the singer/actor isn't quite done working on his debut solo album, he's still making sure fans get new music soon. The rising pop star revealed that his third EP Sad Songs in a Hotel Room will arrive later this month on September 23rd.

"THE ALBUM…isn’t done yet…BUT Sad Songs In A Hotel Room the EP is coming september 23rd!" he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday night (September 6th). Along with the EP cover art, Bassett shared a photo of a keychain that showed the title of his latest single "Smoke Slow."