Joshua Bassett Announces New EP 'Sad Songs In A Hotel Room'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 7, 2022
Joshua Bassett has some exciting news for fans. Although the singer/actor isn't quite done working on his debut solo album, he's still making sure fans get new music soon. The rising pop star revealed that his third EP Sad Songs in a Hotel Room will arrive later this month on September 23rd.
"THE ALBUM…isn’t done yet…BUT Sad Songs In A Hotel Room the EP is coming september 23rd!" he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday night (September 6th). Along with the EP cover art, Bassett shared a photo of a keychain that showed the title of his latest single "Smoke Slow."
THE ALBUM…isn’t done yet…BUT Sad Songs In A Hotel Room the EP is coming september 23rd !— Joshua Bassett (@joshuatbassett) September 6, 2022
pre-order and pre-save now ! https://t.co/XGywnCUL3u pic.twitter.com/esLyI7oBv9
Bassett shared the unrequited love anthem nearly a month ago. “This song is about savoring those moments with a person you feel close to, but know you can’t be with,” Bassett said of the song per Rolling Stone. “Since I couldn’t say it aloud, of course, I had to write a song about it — ha!“
The song came just a few weeks after the premiere of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' third season in which Bassett portrays Ricky Bowen. He and his rumored ex-girlfriend Olivia Rodrigo reunited on the red carpet last month. He's also preparing to embark on a short set of tour dates this fall after canceling the majority of a previously announced larger set of dates.