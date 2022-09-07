Meek Mill Wants To Perform At Your Wedding But Here's The Catch

"If you get married in October … ima commit to performing dreams & nightmares at a wedding for free for the 10 year Anniversary," Meek tweeted.



"That’s not a marketing plan either I tweet in random thought lol," he added.



Dreams and Nightmares dropped on October 30, 2012. Meek's first studio album features his iconic intro along with collaborations with Drake, Mary J. Blige, Rick Ross, John Legend, Nas, Wale, 2 Chainz and more.



The "Amen" rapper didn't offer up any other details about his plans to become a wedding singer. However, he's not the only rap artist who's down with performing at weddings. North Carolina rapper Petey Pablo recently blessed a new married couple with an energetic performance of his hit "Raise Up." In a video that's been floating around social media, we can see the newlyweds make their entrance while waving a shirt like a helicopter as Pablo raps the infamous chorus.



Until Meek shares more details about wedding performance plans, watch Petey Pablo hype up the bride and groom during their lit entrance below.