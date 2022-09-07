September 7 In Hip-Hop History: Mac Miller Passes Away At Age 26
By Tony M. Centeno
September 7, 2022
It's been a decade since Mac Miller dropped his debut album Blue Slide Park. Although he's no longer here to celebrate his first studio album's anniversary, his family, friends in the music industry and fans around the world continue to do everything possible to keep his legacy alive.
On September 7, 2018, Mac Miller passed away following an accidental overdose from a mixture of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol. The Pittsburgh native was unresponsive when he was discovered by his personal assistant at his home in Los Angeles. After paramedics arrived on the scene, Miller was pronounced dead. He was only 26.
During his time on Earth, Mac Miller did everything possible to make an impact on the world with his music. He left behind 13 mixtapes, six albums, two EP's and a live album that captivated thousands of fans of all ages and backgrounds. A month before his death, Mac released his fifth album Swimming and was preparing to hit the road for the official Swimming Tour. He was even scheduled to shoot a music video for the project on the day he passed away.
To say fans were distraught is an understatement, but they moved quickly to in order to properly honor the late rapper. A few days after Mac Miller passed away, fans gathered for a candlelight vigil at Blue Slide Park, which is the park in Pittsburgh that inspired the title of his debut album. Since then, the fan-driven event has grown to become an annual event that pays tribute to Mac each year.
Celebration of Mac Miller 2022 https://t.co/DXMi7nsVf2— The Mac Miller Memoir (@MacMillerMemoir) September 3, 2022
His family also hosted a charity concert over a month after Mac passed away. Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life featured performances from Travis Scott, Rae Sremmurd, Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt, Vince Staples, Anderson .Paak, SZA, Chance The Rapper and the Free Nationals. It also raised donations for the Mac Miller Fund, which was used to support youth arts and community programs in the rapper's memory. Two years after his death, his family also released the rapper's sixth album Circles, which features 12 songs from his vault.
In 2019, three men who were involved in the creation and distribution of the drugs that killed Miller were arrested. Cameron James Pettit was reportedly the man who sold the rapper fake oxycodone pills that contained the deadly fentanyl. Ryan Reavis gave the drugs to Pettit and Stephen Walter supplied the drugs to Reavis. After they were all indicted on charges of conspiracy and distribution of drugs resulting in death, Reavis and Walter were sentenced to prison earlier this year while Pettit's case is still pending.
Rest in peace, Mac Miller. Listen to his recent album Circles below.