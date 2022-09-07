September 7 In Hip-Hop History: Mac Miller Passes Away At Age 26

During his time on Earth, Mac Miller did everything possible to make an impact on the world with his music. He left behind 13 mixtapes, six albums, two EP's and a live album that captivated thousands of fans of all ages and backgrounds. A month before his death, Mac released his fifth album Swimming and was preparing to hit the road for the official Swimming Tour. He was even scheduled to shoot a music video for the project on the day he passed away.



To say fans were distraught is an understatement, but they moved quickly to in order to properly honor the late rapper. A few days after Mac Miller passed away, fans gathered for a candlelight vigil at Blue Slide Park, which is the park in Pittsburgh that inspired the title of his debut album. Since then, the fan-driven event has grown to become an annual event that pays tribute to Mac each year.

