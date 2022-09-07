The Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London over the weekend was an emotional experience for everyone involved. It was a magnificent celebration of a life gone too soon, and included some of the biggest names in rock, who also happened to be some of the late Foo Fighters drummer's best friends, favorite bands, and biggest influences.

One of those favorite bands was Supergrass, who performed their own set. Singer Gaz Coombes also teamed up with other artists to cover some iconic songs, like David Bowie's "Modern Love" with Nile Rodgers. Coombes reflected on the "beautiful night" during a recent interview, calling it "one of the most incredible moments of my life."

“It was a beautiful night,” he told Sky News. “I sang ‘Modern Love’ with Nile Rodgers and it was just one of the most incredible moments of my life. I mean, that song means a lot to me. It was a song that was a big part of my wedding.

“To be able to sing it with Nile Rodgers at Wembley Stadium was quite something. I will never forget it. And what an amazing day for Taylor, what an incredible celebration for Taylor.”

“I think if he was looking down, Taylor, he would kind of say, ‘Dude, what’s all the fuss!’” he added. “But he’d be like, ‘Oh my God, this is insane.’”

The London tribute was the first of two. The second is set to go down in Los Angeles on September 27.