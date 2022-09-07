Taylor Swift Spotted Supporting Gigi Hadid At Star-Studded Dinner

By Rebekah Gonzalez

September 7, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Taylor Swift made a rare appearance this week and it was all to support her BFF Gigi Hadid. According to E News, the singer attended the launch of Hadid's new luxury chasmere brand, Guest In Residence on Thursday night (September 6th). The launch party took place at Le Chalet in New York City and a photo of Swift beaming with pride at the event was shared by a fellow model and friend of Hadid, Derek Walker.

"Aaand @taylorswift said 'let NYFFW commence'," he captioned the photo which show Swift holding her arms up. Taylor and Gigi have reportedly been friends for around 10 years and were first linked when they were spotted hanging out together at a 2014 Oscar's party. A year later, Taylor brought out Gigi at her Reputation concert in London along with the rest of their crew at the time, Martha Hunt, Kendall Jenner, Serena Williams, Karlie Kloss, and Cara Delevingne.

Taylor wasn't the only A-list guest at the star-studded launch party dinner. Among the attendees were Gigi's sister Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Tan France and Edward Enniful, and more celebrities. As you already know, Taylor recently announced her newest studio album Midnights will arrive on October 21st.

The Grammy-winner shared even more exciting news about the forthcoming release last week when she announced the different alternate covers of the album available on vinyl and CD. She took to Instagram to show off the three additional album covers which will only be available for the week. “August may have slipped away but September brings 3 new special edition covers," she wrote on the post. The alternate covers will be available as a pre-sale for a limited time so act fast!

Taylor Swift
