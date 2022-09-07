Taylor Swift Spotted Supporting Gigi Hadid At Star-Studded Dinner

Taylor Swift made a rare appearance this week and it was all to support her BFF Gigi Hadid. According to E News, the singer attended the launch of Hadid's new luxury chasmere brand, Guest In Residence on Thursday night (September 6th). The launch party took place at Le Chalet in New York City and a photo of Swift beaming with pride at the event was shared by a fellow model and friend of Hadid, Derek Walker.

"Aaand @taylorswift said 'let NYFFW commence'," he captioned the photo which show Swift holding her arms up. Taylor and Gigi have reportedly been friends for around 10 years and were first linked when they were spotted hanging out together at a 2014 Oscar's party. A year later, Taylor brought out Gigi at her Reputation concert in London along with the rest of their crew at the time, Martha Hunt, Kendall Jenner, Serena Williams, Karlie Kloss, and Cara Delevingne.