Taylor Swift Releases Alternate Album Covers For 'Midnights'

On Sunday, August 28th, Swift announced her newest album on stage at the 2022 VMAs during her acceptance speech for winning Best Longform Video award, the Best Direction award, and the Video of the Year award for “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version). Later that night, Swift gave more details about Midnights, which drops on October 21st.

“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face," she wrote. "For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves. Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight.”

Since announcing the album, fans have flooded social media with theories about what the new era will bring. One theory on TikTok even got a nod from the singer herself when she gave it a Like.