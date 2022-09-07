Texas Mom Wants You To Try This Next Time You're In The School Carpool Line

A Texas mom has gone viral for her hilarious, yet tried and true, carpool line life hacks — and it came at the perfect time.

As the 2022-23 school year kicks off, the same situations ring true... You're late for work, there's so much traffic, my kid forgot their lunch at home. The list goes on and on. But did you know you can prevent all of this from making your drop-off a stressful situation for you and the kiddos?

Lateasha Witherspoon shared a how-to on navigating the school carpool line. "First things first, put your kids on the passenger side of the car," she says in the now-viral video that received over 3.5 million views. "If you got multiple of them, teach them how to 1-2 step on out, slide, shuffle, whatever you gotta do to get them out of the car."

The second step involves your kids holding the door handle. "Teach them how to hold the latch. We gon' be holding this latch, and when we get about three to four cars out from our turn, they know what to do," Witherspoon continues. "Third, stay with me. They should have their backpacks on in the car. It's OK. It's working on their posture, let them sit up. They need to be ready to go!" Witherspoon adds.

The fourth step is a warning to all parents — "You have got to stop getting out of the car, opening the doors for them. Let them open their own damn door! This takes too much time." Witherspoon finishes with the fifth and final rule. "We are yielding. It's not a stop, it's a yield! We're already going 5 mph, we gon' reduce that thing to about three, but we not coming down to zero. We gon' teach them how to tuck and roll."