Texas Professor Discovers New Bird Species

A professor in North Texas, along with his research team, has discovered a new bird species after years of analysis. WFAA reported that the bird was discovered in South America by Ricardo Rozzi and his team.

Rozzi is the director of the University of North Texas Sub-Antarctic Biocultural Conservation Program in Chile. He and his team have been working with international collaborators to research a small, yellow bird.

On Tuesday, the University of North Texas announced that Rozzi's team identified a new terrestrial bird species, the Subantarctic Rayadito.

Rozzi said, "This is a significant finding for the bird species itself and for the conservation of its habitat, which is protected by the Diego Ramirez Islands – Drake Passage Marine Park, the largest marine protected area in southern South America that UNT helped create with the Chilean government in 2018."