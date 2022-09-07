This Arizona City Hates Exercise The Most

By Ginny Reese

September 7, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Let's be honest... we can all hate working out sometimes. But some cities see higher numbers of sedentary adults.

24/7 Wall St compiled a list of cities that hate exercise the most in each state. The website states, "Using data from County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute joint program, 24/7 Tempo identified the least physically active metropolitan area in each state."

According to the list, the city in Arizona that hated exercise the most is Lake Havasu City-Kingman. About 31.1 percent of adults in the city do not exercise. The city's adult obesity rate is 32.3 percent, and about 10.2 percent of adults who live there have diabetes. About 21.2 percent of adults in the city report poor or fair health.

A full list of cities that hate exercise the most in each state can be found on 24/7 Wall St's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.