This Is South Carolina's Best Chicken Sandwich
By Sarah Tate
September 7, 2022
If you're stuck deciding on what to eat for lunch, or if you want to find a meal that is sure to please, it's hard to beat a delicious chicken sandwich from any one of the incredible restaurants around South Carolina.
LoveFood searched around the country to find the best chicken sandwich in each state, from spicy fried chicken to juicy grilled chicken sandwiches piled high with crisp toppings. According to the site:
"Whether it's on a roll or in a sub, grilled or fried, hot or cold, a great chicken sandwich will always hit the spot and all of these deliver something special that customer absolutely love."
So which restaurant in South Carolina serves up the tastiest chicken sandwich?
Boxcar Betty's
With several locations around South Carolina, Boxcar Betty's has the best chicken sandwich in the state thanks to its Boxcar sandwich, piled high with southern favorites like pimento cheese and peach slaw. Find your nearest location at the restaurant's website.
Here's what LoveFood had to say:
"Three locations in South Carolina (plus two in Chicago and one in Charlotte) serve up super crispy and tasty chicken in the form of delectable sandwiches to suit everyone's tastes. The much-loved signature Boxcar comes topped with pimento cheese, peach slaw, house pickles, and spicy mayo. It's possible to swap the fried chicken out for grilled. Customers say it's easily the best sandwich in town."
