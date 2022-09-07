This Is South Carolina's Best Chicken Sandwich

By Sarah Tate

September 7, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

If you're stuck deciding on what to eat for lunch, or if you want to find a meal that is sure to please, it's hard to beat a delicious chicken sandwich from any one of the incredible restaurants around South Carolina.

LoveFood searched around the country to find the best chicken sandwich in each state, from spicy fried chicken to juicy grilled chicken sandwiches piled high with crisp toppings. According to the site:

"Whether it's on a roll or in a sub, grilled or fried, hot or cold, a great chicken sandwich will always hit the spot and all of these deliver something special that customer absolutely love."

So which restaurant in South Carolina serves up the tastiest chicken sandwich?

Boxcar Betty's

With several locations around South Carolina, Boxcar Betty's has the best chicken sandwich in the state thanks to its Boxcar sandwich, piled high with southern favorites like pimento cheese and peach slaw. Find your nearest location at the restaurant's website.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Three locations in South Carolina (plus two in Chicago and one in Charlotte) serve up super crispy and tasty chicken in the form of delectable sandwiches to suit everyone's tastes. The much-loved signature Boxcar comes topped with pimento cheese, peach slaw, house pickles, and spicy mayo. It's possible to swap the fried chicken out for grilled. Customers say it's easily the best sandwich in town."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see where to find each state's best chicken sandwich.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.