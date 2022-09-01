This Is The Best Breakfast Sandwich In South Carolina

Breakfast is said to be the most important meal of the day, but what if you don't have time to sit down and eat a full plate of eggs and bacon, fluffy waffles or even a bowl of cereal? That's where breakfast sandwiches come in! The on-the-go meals are the perfect way to get a start on your day, whether you're busy commuting to the office or enjoying a relaxing day off.

LoveFood searched the country to find the best breakfast sandwiches around, including this hearty morning treat in South Carolina. According to the site:

"Few food items can match the sandwich for convenience, versatility and, when done right, downright deliciousness. Throw in breakfast favorites like bacon, eggs, avocado and hash browns and you have something that's truly worth getting out of bed for."

So which restaurant in South Carolina has the best breakfast sandwich?

Baguette Magic

Located in Charleston, Baguette serves up an amazing line up breakfast sandwiches, with its Recovery Baguette being named the best of the best in the state. Expertly paired with freshly-baked bread, this tasty sandwich will have you ready to face whatever comes your way.

Baguette Magic is located at 792 Folly Road Suite A in Charleston.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"The Recovery Baguette from Baguette Magic, a popular café run by two sisters, is a favorite for those in need of a pick-me-up. It starts, of course, with a freshly baked crusty baguette, filled with two scrambled eggs, prosciutto, Cheddar, tomato jelly and salad leaves. Be warned: you'll probably have to line up, because the word is out on how good the food is here. Locals suggest placing your order online first so you don't miss out."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see the best breakfast sandwich in each state.