This Is Tennessee's Best Chicken Sandwich

If you're stuck deciding on what to eat for lunch, or if you want to find a meal that is sure to please, it's hard to beat a delicious chicken sandwich from any one of the incredible restaurants around Tennessee.

LoveFood searched around the country to find the best chicken sandwich in each state, from spicy fried chicken to juicy grilled chicken sandwiches piled high with crisp toppings. According to the site:

"Whether it's on a roll or in a sub, grilled or fried, hot or cold, a great chicken sandwich will always hit the spot and all of these deliver something special that customer absolutely love."

So which restaurant in Tennessee serves up the tastiest chicken sandwich?

Prince's Hot Chicken

Located in Nashville, Prince's Hot Chicken has the best chicken sandwich in all of Tennessee thanks to its André Chicken Sandwich, available in two sauce options: Kickin' Ranch and Sweet Heat. Prince's Hot Chicken has multiple locations around Nashville. Find your nearest one at the restaurant's website.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Prince's Hot Chicken is undoubtedly a must-visit. The legendary shack, which has been open for more than 70 years, is consistently named among the country's most important restaurants and its fried chicken is much-loved among customers who continue to pour in. Try it in the joint's fried chicken sandwich that comes piled high with boneless breast, slaw, and pickles. There's Kickin' Ranch and Sweet Heat sauces to choose from before tucking in."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see where to find each state's best chicken sandwich.