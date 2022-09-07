This Texas City Hates Exercise The Most

Let's be honest... we can all hate working out sometimes. But some cities see higher numbers of sedentary adults.

24/7 Wall St compiled a list of cities that hate exercise the most in each state. The website states, "Using data from County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute joint program, 24/7 Tempo identified the least physically active metropolitan area in each state."

According to the list, the city in Texas that hated exercise the most is Laredo. About 38.9 percent of adults in the city do not exercise. The city's adult obesity rate is 41.8 percent, and about 17.8 percent of adults who live there have diabetes. About 34.2 percent of adults in the city report poor or fair health.

A full list of cities that hate exercise the most in each state can be found on 24/7 Wall St's website.