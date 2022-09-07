T.I. Speaks Out After His Son King Was Arrested
By Tony M. Centeno
September 7, 2022
T.I. is speaking out as an honest parent after his son King Harris was reportedly arrested.
On Tuesday, September 6, The Breakfast Club shared its thoughts about Tip's statement regarding his son's recent run-in with police. In a video he posted to Instagram earlier this week, the Atlanta rapper and rising comedian said that he's talked to King multiple times in the past about his behavior. At the end of the day, T.I. said that the only person who can save King is himself.
"If he g**damn keep that s**t up, his ass going to prison," he said. "Ain't no way around it, ain't nothing I'ma be able to do about it. Can’t nobody stop him but him, nah mean?"
"'Cause I know that energy. I was that energy. I know exactly how it's going to turn out," he added.
T.I. also said he King is "a good kid chasing the wrong s**t." Nonetheless, he assured his followers that he still loves him regardless of what he's going through. It's still not clear why he was apprehended by police in the first place. According to a video that surfaced online, Harris claimed that he was pulled over for not wearing a seatbelt. Once his mugshot went viral, King Harris responded to critics who accused him of trying to act gangsta even though he was raised by a wealthy family.
“Everybody that’s say n**ga tryna be gangsta," Harris said into the camera. "I ain’t ask for the police to pull me over, y’all b**ch a*** n**ga.”
Listen to what The Breakfast Club had to say about the situation at the 4:30 mark above.