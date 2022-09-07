T.I. Speaks Out After His Son King Was Arrested

"If he g**damn keep that s**t up, his ass going to prison," he said. "Ain't no way around it, ain't nothing I'ma be able to do about it. Can’t nobody stop him but him, nah mean?"



"'Cause I know that energy. I was that energy. I know exactly how it's going to turn out," he added.



T.I. also said he King is "a good kid chasing the wrong s**t." Nonetheless, he assured his followers that he still loves him regardless of what he's going through. It's still not clear why he was apprehended by police in the first place. According to a video that surfaced online, Harris claimed that he was pulled over for not wearing a seatbelt. Once his mugshot went viral, King Harris responded to critics who accused him of trying to act gangsta even though he was raised by a wealthy family.



“Everybody that’s say n**ga tryna be gangsta," Harris said into the camera. "I ain’t ask for the police to pull me over, y’all b**ch a*** n**ga.”



