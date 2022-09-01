T.I.'s Son King Says He Wasn't Trying To 'Be Gangsta' After He Was Arrested

"Mane 😂😂🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️😂 a lil minor set bacc fa a major come bacc f**k em 😂😂" Harris reportedly wrote on the video.



Images of Harris' supposed mugshot also made the rounds online. Later on, King Harris responded to critics who accused him of trying to act gangsta after he was raised by a wealthy family.



“Everybody that’s say n**ga tryna be gangsta," Harris said into the camera. "I ain’t ask for the police to pull me over, y’all b**ch a*** n**ga.”



This isn't the first time King Harris has brought massive attention on himself. Back in May, the son of Tip and Tameka "Tiny" Harris got into a verbal altercation with employees at a Waffle House in Atlanta after the reportedly messed up his food order. The incident, in which Harris cursed out and threatened the workers, was captured while he was on Instagram Live.



So far, King's parents have not commented on their son's recent arrest. See what happened after King Harris' run-in with police below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

