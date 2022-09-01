T.I.'s Son King Says He Wasn't Trying To 'Be Gangsta' After He Was Arrested
By Tony M. Centeno
September 1, 2022
T.I.'s son King is firing back at haters who had something to say after he was reportedly arrested.
In a series of videos posted to his Instagram Story on Wednesday night, August 31, King Harris denied that he was trying to "be gangsta" when he was arrested after police pulled him over. It's still not clear why he was apprehended by police in the first place. However, according to video footage uploaded to social media, Harris shows off his bag of personal items police confiscated from him and claims that he was pulled over for not wearing a seatbelt.
A rich kid that wanna be a gangsta so bad annoys tf outta me.....— Tabares Harris (@KingVirgo_86) September 1, 2022
"Mane 😂😂🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️😂 a lil minor set bacc fa a major come bacc f**k em 😂😂" Harris reportedly wrote on the video.
Images of Harris' supposed mugshot also made the rounds online. Later on, King Harris responded to critics who accused him of trying to act gangsta after he was raised by a wealthy family.
“Everybody that’s say n**ga tryna be gangsta," Harris said into the camera. "I ain’t ask for the police to pull me over, y’all b**ch a*** n**ga.”
This isn't the first time King Harris has brought massive attention on himself. Back in May, the son of Tip and Tameka "Tiny" Harris got into a verbal altercation with employees at a Waffle House in Atlanta after the reportedly messed up his food order. The incident, in which Harris cursed out and threatened the workers, was captured while he was on Instagram Live.
So far, King's parents have not commented on their son's recent arrest. See what happened after King Harris' run-in with police below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE