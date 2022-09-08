Bad Bunny Gives VIP Treatment To Uvalde Victim's Family At Sold-Out Concert

By Dani Medina

September 8, 2022

Photo: Getty Images, Obituary

Bad Bunny went all out to make sure the parents of Robb Elementary School shooting victim Elihana "Ellie" Garcia were taken care of at his sold-out San Antonio show.

Steven Garcia and Jennifer Lugo were treated to a private suite at the Alamodome, plus dinner and gifts, according to Chron, citing a Facebook post from the Garcias. "Very excited first time ever in a suite…. Thank you Bad Bunny for inviting us all and even getting us gifts and dinner!!!" Steven wrote with the hashtag #LLE, which stands for #LiveLikeEllie.

He continued in a separate post showing off a dog tag necklace with a photo of his late 9-year-old daughter: "I can honestly see why people pay so much for these seats 💺 from your own buffet to your own bar with everything covered private restrooms, that’s awesome I can’t stop thanking this man enough for bringing us out to a whole new way of experiencing a live show… tonight our beautiful Ellie sits in with us to experience with us!!!! I love you baby!!!! Tonight we #LiveLikeEllie Thank you again Bad Bunny Uvalde is in the HOUSE 🏡!!!"

I can honestly see why people pay so much for these seats 💺 from your own buffet to your own bar with everything covered...

Posted by Steven Garcia on Wednesday, September 7, 2022

The kind gesture comes months after the deadly attack at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde where a gunman opened fire, killing 19 children and two teachers. In recent months, the "Tití Me Preguntó" singer, along with his Good Bunny Foundation and former Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, have donated funds toward survivor Mayah Zamora and her family to build a new home. It was recently revealed that the Zamora family lived a few blocks away from the gunman.

Very excited first time ever in a suite…. Thank you Bad Bunny for inviting us all and even getting us gifts and dinner!!! #LLE

Posted by Steven Garcia on Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Bad Bunny's "World's Hottest Tour" will conclude its stay in Texas with a show at Arlington's AT&T Stadium on Friday (September 9).

Bad Bunny
