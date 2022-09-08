Bad Bunny Gives VIP Treatment To Uvalde Victim's Family At Sold-Out Concert

Bad Bunny went all out to make sure the parents of Robb Elementary School shooting victim Elihana "Ellie" Garcia were taken care of at his sold-out San Antonio show.

Steven Garcia and Jennifer Lugo were treated to a private suite at the Alamodome, plus dinner and gifts, according to Chron, citing a Facebook post from the Garcias. "Very excited first time ever in a suite…. Thank you Bad Bunny for inviting us all and even getting us gifts and dinner!!!" Steven wrote with the hashtag #LLE, which stands for #LiveLikeEllie.

He continued in a separate post showing off a dog tag necklace with a photo of his late 9-year-old daughter: "I can honestly see why people pay so much for these seats 💺 from your own buffet to your own bar with everything covered private restrooms, that’s awesome I can’t stop thanking this man enough for bringing us out to a whole new way of experiencing a live show… tonight our beautiful Ellie sits in with us to experience with us!!!! I love you baby!!!! Tonight we #LiveLikeEllie Thank you again Bad Bunny Uvalde is in the HOUSE 🏡!!!"