Kelly Clarkson Spotted Interviewing Texas Artists At Uvalde Memorial

Season 4 of The Kelly Clarkson Show will feature some guests you might recognize if you live in the Lone Star State!

Kelly Clarkson was spotted around Texas this week interviewing local artists who participated in the Uvalde Healing Arts Mural Project, which features a series of 21 murals dedicated to every victim from the deadly attack at Robb Elementary School earlier this year. The "Since U Been Gone" singer was seen in the Downtown District of Uvalde, where the collection of murals can be found.

Among these artists were Tino Ortega and Juan Velasquez, according to NBC DFW and other local news outlets.

While Ortega was finishing up his last mural — he worked on two murals memorializing Jailah Nicole Silguero and Jose Flores Jr. — Clarkson stopped by for an interview.

Velasquez paid a visit to NBC TV show set for his interview with the American Idol alum. "They had heard about me and knew that I had worked on that project, so they wanted me to come up there. I was really nervous at first because I have never really done anything like that," he said.