Coyote Spotted Jumping Fence Days After Dog Dies From Attack In Texas
By Dani Medina
September 8, 2022
Police in Texas are warning residents about an uptick in coyote sightings in the area.
Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell shared a video on Facebook this week that shows a coyote jumping a 6-foot fence in the backyard of a Pecan Grove home. In the video, the coyote is seen hopping onto the top of the fence before jumping to a nearby rooftop in a neighbor's backyard in broad daylight.
"Please be aware we live among them and a 6' fence isn't an obstacle," officials said. One user commented on the post, saying an 8-foot fence isn't an obstacle either, according to Chron. Norvell went on to reveal that a Firethorne resident lost their dog to a coyote over the weekend. Another user said they've witnessed coyotes entering residents' yards and taking their pets.
Earlier this year, a cat was caught on surveillance footage narrowly avoiding a coyote who appeared on the home's deck. In a separate incident, a 2-year-old child was also left in critical condition after a coyote attacked him in front of his home in Dallas.
You can watch the video of the coyote hopping the fence below:
This video is from today in Pecan Grove. A resident in Firethorne lost their dog to a Coyote this weekend. Please be aware we live among them and a 6’ fence isn’t an obstacle. Video- Elise ReneéPosted by Constable Chad Norvell on Tuesday, September 6, 2022