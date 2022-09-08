Police in Texas are warning residents about an uptick in coyote sightings in the area.

Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell shared a video on Facebook this week that shows a coyote jumping a 6-foot fence in the backyard of a Pecan Grove home. In the video, the coyote is seen hopping onto the top of the fence before jumping to a nearby rooftop in a neighbor's backyard in broad daylight.

"Please be aware we live among them and a 6' fence isn't an obstacle," officials said. One user commented on the post, saying an 8-foot fence isn't an obstacle either, according to Chron. Norvell went on to reveal that a Firethorne resident lost their dog to a coyote over the weekend. Another user said they've witnessed coyotes entering residents' yards and taking their pets.

Earlier this year, a cat was caught on surveillance footage narrowly avoiding a coyote who appeared on the home's deck. In a separate incident, a 2-year-old child was also left in critical condition after a coyote attacked him in front of his home in Dallas.

You can watch the video of the coyote hopping the fence below: