Suspenseful Video Shows Cat Narrowly Escaping Coyote Attack On Texas Porch

There was a wild fight caught on surveillance camera at a Texas house between a cat and a coyote.

The video was shared on Facebook by Tony Gray, who owns a beach house in Surfside Beach, Texas. "Coyote upstairs on my beach house rear deck…" he wrote on Facebook, alongside the video from the house's camera.

According to the video's timestamp, the incident occurred around 2:12 a.m. on Thursday (June 9).

The nearly 2-minute video shows a coyote and a cat on the deck battling it out. The cat was able to hide under a lawn chair, but not for long as the coyote was able to close in. The cat eventually made it out, climbing on a post on the porch as high as possible. The video ends while the cat is a few feet off the ground.

It's unclear what happened after the encounter or who the cat belongs to.

There is a "coyote problem" in the Surfside Beach community, police told ABC 13. Officials said they're working with Texas Parks and Wildlife to remedy the situation.

You can watch the wild video below: