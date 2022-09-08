Lewis Capaldi Reveals Tourette Syndrome Diagnosis: 'It's A New Thing'

Lewis Capaldi is dealing with "a new thing" after he revealed that he was diagnosed with Tourette syndrome.

Marked by "repetitive movements and unwanted sounds (tics) that can't be easily controlled," per the Mayo Clinic, Tourette syndrome affects males more than females and symptoms typically show up between ages 2 and 15. The "Before You Go" singer confirmed his diagnosis while speaking with fans during an Instagram Live on Monday (September 5), telling those watching that his shoulder often twitches, People reports.

"The worst thing about it is when I'm excited I get it, when I'm stressed I get it, when I'm happy I get. It happens all the time," he said. "Some days it's more painful than others and some days it's less painful. It looks a lot worse than it is. Sometimes it's quite uncomfortable ... but it comes and goes."

The 25-year-old Scottish crooner has experienced symptoms for years, even admitting that he once thought he had "some horrible degenerative disease." However, after receiving his diagnosis, he said it "makes so much sense," especially when looking back on old interviews.

"I do the shoulder twitch a lot. And you see underneath every TikTok and stuff, people are like, 'Why is he twitching?', which is fine. Curiosity is fine. I get it," he said, adding, "It's a new thing, I haven't really learned much about it — I'm learning. I've got Botox on my shoulder to stop it moving. It worked for a bit."

Capaldi is also preparing to release "Forget Me" on Friday (September 9), his first single since his 2019 debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent. On Instagram, he shared that he was "traumatising the general public" with a giant billboard featuring an underwear-clad Capaldi next to the phrase, "I'm not ready to find out you know how to forget me."