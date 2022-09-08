Mystikal Faces Life In Prison After Being Indicted On Rape Charge

His other charges include single counts of simple criminal damage to property, false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, simple robbery, possession of heroin, illegal possession of Xanax, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.



The list of charges stem from his arrest July 31 which occurred after a woman accused him of allegedly strangling, assaulting robbing, imprisoning and raping her after Tyler believed she stole $100 from him. According to police, the woman claimed she was violently attacked by the rapper during an apparent mood swing. In an effort to calm him down, she searched for the missing cash and ended up finding a “crystalline substance” in one of his drawers.



Later on, Tyler had asked to "feel" her. After she denied his advances, the rapper allegedly pushed her onto a bed and raped her. Tyler eventually let the woman go. She immediately fled to a nearby hospital where they conducted a rape kit.



Tyler has been a registered sex offender since he was convicted of sexual assault and extortion back in 2003. He was previously accused of rape in 2017 and was sent to jail for 18 months before prosecutors dropped the charges.