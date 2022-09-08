Paramore Are Up To Something And Fans Cannot Cope

Paramore have slowly been teasing fans with their new era. Hayley Williams has spoken about working on a new album, and in July they even announced a tour. Now, the trio's throwing Twitter into a frenzy by slyly changing all their profile pictures on Instagram to snapshots of each member's face squished against glass. Fans are now convinced that new music is coming soon.

"can’t wait for paramore to drop this new single omg i need new music bad," one fan tweeted.

"A new Paramore album is coming and I'm giddy," wrote another.

Back in January, Williams opened up about the new album to Rolling Stone. “We wrote and tracked something we loved and it actually surprised us. We kept joking it was all downhill from that point, but thank God we’ve been surprised a lot throughout this whole thing," she said at the time. "I’m always waiting for the moment for us to know we’re onto something new and we’re not just rehashing the same s***. It was ‘Ain’t It Fun’ for our self-titled record, and ‘Hard Times’ or ‘Told You So’ for After Laughter. It’s not about it feeling like a hit so much as it’s a scary, exciting feeling that you’re treading uncharted waters. It keeps you curious. We got to feel that feeling early on this time.”



See the best reactions and Paramore's new profile pictures below.