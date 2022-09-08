Queen Elizabeth II's Will Determines Who Gets Her Many Dogs And Horses

Queen Elizabeth II's will determines who will be getting her beloved horses and dogs, according to TMZ. The Queen passed away on Thursday, September 8th at the age of 96. The Royal Family confirmed the tragic news in a statement:

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Queen Elizabeth reportedly owned over 100 horses at the time of her death, as well as 4 dogs. The dogs included Corgis Muick and Sandy, a Dorgi named Candy, and a Cocker Spaniel. Her last will and testament will leave all of her possessions, including her animals, to designated beneficiaries. However, it's still unknown who exactly will be getting all her animals. TMZ reports that it could be "kept under wraps for many years," noting that after her husband Prince Phillip's death a judge revealed that his will would be sealed for 90 years. It later came out that his carriage was left to his granddaughter Louise Windsor.

Although it's not yet known who will be getting her animals, the outlet pointed out that Prince Andrew gave the Queen 2 dogs last year — one of which died shortly after he gave it to her. They hinted at him getting the surviving dog as well as the others, but only time will tell.