This Is Louisiana's Best Chicken Sandwich

If you're stuck deciding on what to eat for lunch, or if you want to find a meal that is sure to please, it's hard to beat a delicious chicken sandwich from any one of the incredible restaurants around Louisiana.

LoveFood searched around the country to find the best chicken sandwich in each state, from spicy fried chicken to juicy grilled chicken sandwiches piled high with crisp toppings. According to the site:

"Whether it's on a roll or in a sub, grilled or fried, hot or cold, a great chicken sandwich will always hit the spot and all of these deliver something special that customer absolutely love."

So which restaurant in Louisiana serves up the tastiest chicken sandwich?

Willie Mae's Scotch House