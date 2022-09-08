This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In North Carolina

The cost of living in the U.S. has grown exponentially over last few decades, leading some people to branch out to smaller towns to find an affordable place to live. While some cities may be easier on your wallet, others are a bit more expensive to live in, based on a variety of factors.

Using cost of living data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Bureau of Economic Analysis, 24/7 Wall St compared metropolitan areas in each state to determine which cities are the most expensive places to live. According to the site:

"Just as their economies are different, the cost of living in U.S. metropolitan areas varies. Thriving metro economies where incomes are high and property values are also high, tend to have higher costs of living. On the other hand, cities that may be losing industries and residents may have lower cost of living."

So what's the most expensive city to live in North Carolina?

Raleigh-Carey

North Carolina's most expensive city to live in may come as no surprise given how the state's capital region has grown over the years. According to the list, the Raleigh-Carey area of North Carolina has a median household income of $78,706 and a poverty rate of 9.2%. While the area is expensive compared to the rest of the state, the cost of living is actually 4.3% less expensive than the national average.

