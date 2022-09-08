This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Ohio

Sometimes, you simply cannot go wrong with a good cinnamon roll... or five. Wether it is breakfast, lunch, or dinner, this sweet treat is a good idea during any hour of the day. Cinnamon rolls are popular for the fact that they are a universal classic. Cinnamon rolls often vary in size, fluffiness, and amount of icing that they are topped with. Some restaurants will make the cinnamon rolls really fluffy and large while others will serve the dish with smaller cinnamon rolls of larger quantity. Regardless of your preference, there is one restaurant in Ohio that serves this popular dish better than the rest.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best cinnamon rolls served in Ohio can be found at Fox In The Snow Cafe in Columbus.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best cinnamon rolls served in Ohio:

"A rustic style baked goods shop with a few outposts in Columbus, Fox in the Snow is an Instagram worthy bakery. The Yelp reviews read like odes to its simple cinnamon rolls. "It was the best cinnamon bun I have ever had in my life," one review says. "It's different because it was thick, and felt like it was soaked in the cinnamon sugar instead of being sprinkled on top." Another says: "Cinnamon buns to die for (and split!)"'