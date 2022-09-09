Denver Restaurant Named One Of Best New Restaurants In America

Bon Appétit released its 2022 list of the "50 Best New Restaurants," and a Denver establishment made it on the list.

"The industry has been through a lot in the last few years, but these new restaurants point to a hopeful next chapter," according to the website. After the pandemic made plain exactly how thankless restaurant work can be, some of the places on this list are challenging industry norms and putting their staff first in ways that feel new and refreshing."

La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal is the sole restaurant representing Colorado! Writers also gush about why you should try this spot:

"Corn, imported from Mexico and painstakingly nixtamalized in-house, is the beating heart of chef Jose Avila’s menu. It takes the form of fresh, supple tortillas encasing a range of meaty guisados. But the focus on this aptly named restaurant’s menu is, of course, pozole. You’ll find whole chewy kernels of imported hominy in the five pozoles on offer, each distinctly complex and served in kiddie-pool-size bowls. The food here is hearty and soulful, a blessing for anyone looking to balance their meal with the long, expertly curated list of mezcals and other agave spirits."