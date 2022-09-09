Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Praises Where He Was 'Born & Raised'

Chris Shiflett pays tribute to California on his latest solo single, "Born & Raised." The Foo Fighters guitarist enlisted Raconteurs bassist Jack Lawrence and Eagles of Death Metal drummer Julian Doro for the twangy new tune, which is his second of the summer.

“My trip out to Nashville in March of 2021 was my first time recording any solo material since I made Hard Lessons,” Shiflett said in a statement, referring to his 2019 solo album. “I hadn’t done much traveling post-covid lockdown so I was a little nervous heading out there to work with a producer and roomful of musicians I didn’t really know. In true Nashville style we made our introductions and got right down to work, hammering out the basic tracks in a few hours. Vance was great and made me feel right at home, and the group of players he put together were on point.”

Listen to "Born & Raised" above.

Shiflett joined his Foo Fighters bandmates last weekend to honor their late drummer Taylor Hawkins in an emotional, star-studded tribute concert. The London tribute was the first of two. The second is set to go down in Los Angeles on September 27, and will also feature some of the biggest names in rock.