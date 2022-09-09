Meghan Trainor is back with new music and her latest single off her upcoming album is an examination of the time and work we put into seeming effortless on social media. At first glance, "Don't I Make It Look Easy," may come off as your average pop tune but a closer listen to the lyrics reveals the Trainor's message about the facade of keeping up your image on social media apps.

The song starts out as what seems like a confidence track by opening with the song's chorus, "Don't I make it look easy, baby/ When I do what I do? (Uh-huh)/ Don't I make it look easy, baby?" before getting to the real message, "Ah/ Well, I'm foolin' you."

"I just posted a picture, read all the comments/ Are these the good ones? If I'm bein' honest, uh-huh/ I mighta spent an hour on it," she sings in the first verse of the doo-wop-inspired track.