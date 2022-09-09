See How Harry Styles Got Over 20,000 Fans To Honor Queen Elizabeth II
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 9, 2022
Harry Styles paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II during his latest show at New York's Madison Square Garden on Thursday, September 8th, the night of her passing. The singer paused the show to lead the crowd in a quick heartfelt moment for the monarch's record-breaking reign on the throne.
“From my homeland, there was some very sad news today: the passing of Queen Elizabeth II,” Styles told the crowd. "Please, join me in a round of applause for 70 years of service." He then led the audience of over 20,000 of his fans to give a thunderous ovation in the Queen's honor.
The Queen's death was announced by the Royal Family on Thursday just hours after revealing she was under the medical care of concerned doctors while on her annual summer vacation in Balmoral.
“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the Royal Family announced on Thursday. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
She was 96 years old and had recently celebrated her Platinum Jubilee which recognized the record-breaking 70 years on the throne. The milestone makes her the second-longest reigning monarch in history.
Members of the Royal Family rushed to her bedside upon the news of her deteriorating health including her grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry as well as her son Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles who assumed their new roles of King and Queen consort following her death.