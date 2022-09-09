See How Harry Styles Got Over 20,000 Fans To Honor Queen Elizabeth II

The Queen's death was announced by the Royal Family on Thursday just hours after revealing she was under the medical care of concerned doctors while on her annual summer vacation in Balmoral.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the Royal Family announced on Thursday. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

She was 96 years old and had recently celebrated her Platinum Jubilee which recognized the record-breaking 70 years on the throne. The milestone makes her the second-longest reigning monarch in history.

Members of the Royal Family rushed to her bedside upon the news of her deteriorating health including her grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry as well as her son Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles who assumed their new roles of King and Queen consort following her death.