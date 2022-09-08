Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Pay Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in a subtle way after her passing at the age of 96 on Thursday (September 8.) The couple updated their Archewell Foundation website with a black screen and white text that reads “In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II" followed by “1926-2022," per Page Six.

According to the outlet, the Royal Family website also momentarily had a black screen while “appropriate changes are made.” The page then added a photo of Queen Elizabeth's coronation in 1953 followed by the dates of her life. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” read their statement. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Earlier today, it was announced by Buckingham Palace that the Queen's health was deteriorating. "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," they said in a release. "The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral," they added. It was also revealed that Meghan Markle would not be joining Prince Harry and the rest of the Royal Family at the Queen's bedside in Scotland.