Tennessee University Named One Of The Best Colleges In America For 2023

For anyone seeking higher education, especially for students starting their senior year of high school, choosing where to pursue your degree can be a difficult decision.

Using academic, admissions, financial and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education as well as reviews from students and alumni, Niche compiled a list of the best colleges in the U.S. for 2023. While the top of the list is filled with mostly Ivy Leagues, there are several public and private universities that found a spot on the list, including one of Tennessee's most popular colleges.

So which Tennessee university was named one of the best colleges in the country?

Vanderbilt University

Located in the heart of Nashville, Vanderbilt University ranked No. 13 nationally, receiving an overall grade of A+ with an A or higher in each of the following categories: academics, diversity, athletics, value, campus and party scene. According to the report:

"The combination of excellent academic rigor, a vibrant campus life, and an urban location attracts exceptionally talented students from around the world and consistently earns the university a top 20 ranking among the 'Best National Universities' from U.S. News & World Report."

These are the Top 20 colleges in America:

Massachusetts Institute of Technology – Massachusetts Stanford University – California Harvard University – Massachusetts Yale University – Connecticut Princeton University – New Jersey Rice University – Texas California Institute of Technology – California Duke University – North Carolina Brown University – Rhode Island Dartmouth College – New Hampshire University of Pennsylvania – Pennsylvania Columbia University – New York Vanderbilt University – Tennessee Northwestern University – Indiana Washington University in St. Louis – Missouri University of Chicago – Illinois Georgetown University – Washington, D.C. Harvey Mudd College – California University of Notre Dame – Indiana Pomona College – California

Check out Niche's full list of the best colleges in America for 2023.