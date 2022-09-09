Tennessee University Named One Of The Best Colleges In America For 2023

By Sarah Tate

September 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

For anyone seeking higher education, especially for students starting their senior year of high school, choosing where to pursue your degree can be a difficult decision.

Using academic, admissions, financial and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education as well as reviews from students and alumni, Niche compiled a list of the best colleges in the U.S. for 2023. While the top of the list is filled with mostly Ivy Leagues, there are several public and private universities that found a spot on the list, including one of Tennessee's most popular colleges.

So which Tennessee university was named one of the best colleges in the country?

Vanderbilt University

Located in the heart of Nashville, Vanderbilt University ranked No. 13 nationally, receiving an overall grade of A+ with an A or higher in each of the following categories: academics, diversity, athletics, value, campus and party scene. According to the report:

"The combination of excellent academic rigor, a vibrant campus life, and an urban location attracts exceptionally talented students from around the world and consistently earns the university a top 20 ranking among the 'Best National Universities' from U.S. News & World Report."

These are the Top 20 colleges in America:

  1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology – Massachusetts
  2. Stanford University – California
  3. Harvard University – Massachusetts
  4. Yale University – Connecticut
  5. Princeton University – New Jersey
  6. Rice University – Texas
  7. California Institute of Technology – California
  8. Duke University – North Carolina
  9. Brown University – Rhode Island
  10. Dartmouth College – New Hampshire
  11. University of Pennsylvania – Pennsylvania
  12. Columbia University – New York
  13. Vanderbilt University – Tennessee
  14. Northwestern University – Indiana
  15. Washington University in St. Louis – Missouri
  16. University of Chicago – Illinois
  17. Georgetown University – Washington, D.C.
  18. Harvey Mudd College – California
  19. University of Notre Dame – Indiana
  20. Pomona College – California

Check out Niche's full list of the best colleges in America for 2023.

