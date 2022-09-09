This Bakery Has The Best Cinnamon Rolls In North Carolina

Since they were first introduced in America, cinnamon rolls have been a favorite for breakfasts, brunches and snacks. Crisp, chewy and fluffy on in the inside while being slathering all over with sweet icing, it's hard to find anything better.

Eat This, Not That! searched around the country to find the tastiest cinnamon rolls in each state, from classic takes on the sweet treats to gargantuan and robust rolls perfect for splitting with a friend. According to the site:

"From the big-as-your-face pastries at greasy spoon diners to the gooey, gourmet buns topped with crunch bits like bacon crumbles and pecans, the delectable cinnamon roll was brought to the United States by Swedish and German immigrants in the 17th century."

So which bakery in North Carolina beat all the rest to claim the top spot?

La Farm Bakery

According to the list, La Farm Bakery serves up the best cinnamon rolls in North Carolina. Not only does this Cary bakery offer a traditional spiral cinnamon bun, including a smear of icing, but it also features a pull-apart version with stripes of sweet icing drizzled over the tops of the golden brown cinnamon delights.

La Farm has three locations around Cary. Find your nearest one at the website.