This Is The Best Breakfast Sandwich In North Carolina

Breakfast is said to be the most important meal of the day, but what if you don't have time to sit down and eat a full plate of eggs and bacon, fluffy waffles or even a bowl of cereal? That's where breakfast sandwiches come in! The on-the-go meals are the perfect way to get a start on your day, whether you're busy commuting to the office or enjoying a relaxing day off.

LoveFood searched the country to find the best breakfast sandwiches around, including this hearty morning treat in North Carolina. According to the site:

"Few food items can match the sandwich for convenience, versatility and, when done right, downright deliciousness. Throw in breakfast favorites like bacon, eggs, avocado and hash browns and you have something that's truly worth getting out of bed for."

So which restaurant in North Carolina has the best breakfast sandwich?

Laurel Market

Located in Charlotte, Laurel Market serves up an amazing line up breakfast sandwiches, with its BELT being named the best of the best in the state. The deli's egg-y take on a classic BLT sets the sandwich apart, especially when the ingredients are sandwiched between a bagel or ciabatta roll.

Laurel Market is located at 114 Cherokee Road in Charlotte.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"You've probably heard of a BLT – but what about a BELT? We don't know why adding eggs to the classic combination isn't way more common. At family-owned deli Laurel Market, it's made with applewood smoked bacon, two eggs, lettuce and tomato, and customers describe it as a real favorite. Have it on a choice of 'everything' bagel, ciabatta or gluten-free bread."

