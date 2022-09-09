This Is The Richest School District In Colorado

It's no secret that some school districts get more funding than others. Several studies found that increased spending on schools led to better test scores and improved college enrollment.

24/7 Wall St got curious and compiled a list of the wealthiest school districts in the country:

"Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau and National Center for Education Statistics, 24/7 Wall St. identified the richest school districts in each state. School districts are ranked by average household income in the district, and only districts with at least 100 students and income data were considered."

Colorado's richest school district is Elbert School District No. 200! This school district has 270 students, according to recent data from the National Center for Education Statistics.

Writers provided extra data about ESD:

Average household income: $97,038 (Colorado: $100,933)

District graduation rate: N/A

Annual per pupil spending: $12,160 (Colorado: $11,072)

Student-teacher ratio: 11:1 (Colorado: 17:1)

District location: Elbert County

Total operational school districts in Colorado: 270

Researchers also pointed out an interesting statistic from the study: "Among the districts on this list, average annual household income ranges from $90,500 to over $450,000. In the majority of these school districts, graduation rates are 90% or higher."

Check out the full report on 24/7 Wall St's website.