This Restaurant Has The Best Cinnamon Rolls In South Carolina

Since they were first introduced in America, cinnamon rolls have been a favorite for breakfasts, brunches and snacks. Crisp, chewy and fluffy on in the inside while being slathering all over with sweet icing, it's hard to find anything better.

Eat This, Not That! searched around the country to find the tastiest cinnamon rolls in each state, from classic takes on the sweet treats to gargantuan and robust rolls perfect for splitting with a friend. According to the site:

"From the big-as-your-face pastries at greasy spoon diners to the gooey, gourmet buns topped with crunch bits like bacon crumbles and pecans, the delectable cinnamon roll was brought to the United States by Swedish and German immigrants in the 17th century."

So which restaurant in South Carolina beat all the rest to claim the top spot?

The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli

According to the list, The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli in Columbia serves up the best cinnamon rolls in all of South Carolina. One look at this restaurant's name lets you know you're in for a real treat, and a closer look at the menu shows you can have your choice of traditional bun or an adventurous take on the classic, such as the Black Pepper Bacon Maple Glaze.

The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli is located at 2617 Devine Street in Columbia.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"The dough used in cinnamon rolls here comes from a special Hawaiian sweet bread recipe. In addition to the traditional cinnamon roll, The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli creates some gourmet rolls like a special black pepper bacon maple glaze that's been featured on Food Network. Other varieties include bourbon caramel and coconut cream."

Read more about each state's most delicious cinnamon rolls by checking out Eat This, Not That's full report.