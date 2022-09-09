This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Alabama

A Birmingham restaurant is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Alabama.

Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Cinnaholic as the top choice for Alabama.

"At Cinnaholic, you can build your own cinnamon rolls, choosing from nearly 20 different frostings ranging from traditional ones (cream cheese or vanilla) to more creative picks (cake batter, raspberry, coffee)," Eat This, Not That's Brittany Anee wrote. "From there, pile on the toppings from banana bread bites to cinnamon sugar. Or, you can opt for one of the signature cinnamon rolls, like campfire s'mores or blueberry blitz."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state: