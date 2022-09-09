This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Pennsylvania

A restaurant with locations in Lancaster and Williamsport is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Pennsylvania.

Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Mr. Sticky's Bun as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"Cinnamon roll connoisseurs have options at Mr. Sticky's Bun, ranging from plain cinnamon buns to ones with a velvety peanut butter topping," Eat This, Not That's Brittany Anee wrote. "'Perfect way to start the day!' one Yelp review says. 'Mr. Sticky does it right, my favorite is the bun with peanut butter icing but you definitely can't go wrong with any of their special sticky buns!'"

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state: