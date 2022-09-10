Cloud Shaped Like Queen Elizabeth Soars Over UK After Death: See The Photo

Hours before the death of Queen Elizabeth II was announced, a double rainbow lit up the sky over Buckingham Palace in what supporters took as a sign of her and her husband, Prince Philip.

Hours after the Queen's death, another figure appeared in the sky — a cloud shaped like Her Majesty, even wearing her signature hat.

Leanne Bethell and her daughter noticed the Queen-shaped cloud while driving through Telford in the UK this week, according to Metro.co.uk. The cloud was backlit by the sun, proving to be an epic sight. The Queen's silhouette shines through two rows of trees, almost as if she's leaning forward.

"Driving home and Lacey starts shouting OMG! I panicked… 🤦🏽‍♀️ Then she pointed this image out in the clouds. The Queen 👑," Bethell wrote on Facebook. Her post received over 46,000 shares and 23,000 likes.