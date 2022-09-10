The UK Is Getting A New National Anthem, Currency After Queen's Death

The United Kingdom will be undergoing several changes in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death. The Royal Family announced Thursday (September 8) that the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle.

Her son, now-King Charles III, has taken over the throne following her 70-year reign as Queen. With that brings changes to Britain's national anthem, currency, postal system and more. Here's a look at some of these changes the UK will be making in the near future.

"God Save the Queen" is reverting back to "God Save the King," a national anthem that hasn't been in play in 70 years, according to CBS News. The lyrics are mostly the same, instead "King" will be recited as "King":

God save our gracious King! Long live our noble King! God save the King! Send him victorious, Happy and glorious, Long to reign over us, God save the King.

The UK will also be issuing new currency with King Charles III at the helm, as it has for reigning British monarchs for over 1,000 years, the news outlet reported. The Royal Mint has not yet released its plans for the new currency, however. We do know that King Charles will be facing left on the newly minted coins, though, while Queen Elizabeth faced the right. Each monarch faces the opposite side of their predecessor. Current banknotes featuring Queen Elizabeth will continue to be legal tender for the time being.

New postal stamps depicting King Charles III will be printed as well. "We release all stamp images at the appropriate time, after consultation with Buckingham Palace," a Royal Mail spokesperson told CBS News.