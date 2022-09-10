Gigi Hadid Says Her & Zayn’s Daughter Khai Is A ‘Genius’

In a preview for a new interview with Sunday Today, Gigi Hadid gushed over her and Zayn's 2-year-old daughter Khai — even calling her a "genius."

“I mean, I think she’s a genius,” said the model. “But I think that’s what everyone says about their kid. It’s so much fun. The more that she talks, and understands, and remembers, it just gets more and more fun. And she’s a blessing.” The interview is set to air in full this weekend, according to Billboard. Later, she added that Khai is “so mobile, so early in the morning. So mobile — jumping off things. Very brave. Which is great but, you know… We’re practicing doing dangerous things carefully. That’s what I’m gonna go for.”

Hadid also discussed her new clothing brand, Guest in Residence, during the interview. “I built this team off of friends of mine in the industry that I’ve worked with for years,” she said. “So it’s really an honor, and it’s so nice to look back on the 10 years since I officially started modeling and realize that in between all the photos, there’s real experience and life and memories with people that are never seen in the photos."

The luxury cashmere brand had its launch party at Le Chalet in New York City on Thursday night (September 6th.) The star-studded guest list of the dinner included Taylor Swift, Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Tan France and Edward Enniful, and more celebrities.