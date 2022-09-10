Here's Why It Took Taylor Swift Nearly A Decade To Visualize 'All Too Well'

It took Taylor Swift nearly a decade to visualize her song "All Too Well" and during her appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival this weekend, the "Blank Space" singer revealed why.

Swift showcased her short film for “All Too Well (10-Minute Version)" on 35mm film at the festival. "For me, the song was so tough because it was about something that at that point was very current for me,” she told the audience at the screening per Variety. “I would have a really hard time performing it at the time. I had to force myself to focus on other things to try to get through it during tour."

"So there would be no world in which I could have made a visual element to that song at that time," she continued. "I needed ten years of retrospect in order to know what I would even make to tell a version of that story visually. And I’m so grateful that I was able to do that with some crazy stroke of all these different twists of fate.”

The short film won Swift several VMA's at this year's show: Best Longform Video, Best Direction, and Video of the Year. During her acceptance speech for Video of the Year, she revealed that her next album Midnights would be available on October 21.