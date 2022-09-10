The first teaser trailer for Disney's The Little Mermaid live-action remake starring Halle Bailey has finally been released. The long-awaited teaser dropped on Friday (September 9) as part of the D23 fan expo.

In the teaser, Bailey is seen fully transformed into Ariel while swimming in the ocean. Towards the end, she sings the beloved track "Part of Your World" from the original animated movie. The film is slated for a May 26, 2023 release date. According to EW, the film will not only feature music from the original film but also new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alan Menken. The star-studded cast list includes Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as Ariel's father King Triton, and more.

Watch the trailer below: