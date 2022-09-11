Alabama Falls In Week 3 AP Top 25 Poll After Close Call In Texas

Georgia has reclaimed the No. 1 overall ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 poll for Week 3 after Alabama's close call victory at Texas in Week 2.

The Crimson Tide entered Saturday's (September 10) game as a 21.5-point road favorite, but were challenged by the Longhorns during a 20-19 victory in Austin.

Georgia, the defending College Football Playoff national champions, continued its move up the AP Poll with another decisive victory against Samford in Week 2.

The Bulldogs had previously moved up from No. 3 to No. 2 after a Week 1 rout of Oregon.

Kentucky had the biggest climb of any team, moving up 11 spots after upsetting then-No. 12 Florida in Gainesville on Saturday night.

Texas A&M had the biggest fall of any team, dropping 18 spots to No. 24 overall after losing to Appalachian State in College Station.

The entire AP Top 25 poll for Week 2 is listed below: