Fall Out Boy Were Working On 'Guitar-Based' New Music But Set It Aside

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman revealed that the band was once working on “guitar-based” new music — but that now it's unfortunately on the "back burner."

“We were working on some stuff that was guitar-based. I don’t know know what’s happening with it," he shared. "I think it unfortunately went to the back burner. It would be nice to make a record where the guitar is a little more upfront." Later, Trohman reflected on the band's old sound and how he doesn't necessarily want to go back to it again. “We did start that way, as a guitar-based rock band, and it’d be cool to go back to those roots. We’d have to find a way to do it that doesn’t sound like Fall Out Boy from 2005," he continued. "It might be cool for somebody else to do that, but it wouldn’t be cool for us to do it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the guitarist spoke about his opinions on the band's 2018 album MANIA. He shared that the album "has some cool ideas and interesting stuff in there" but that "it didn’t work as well, and I can’t say I love it." He further explained, "That’s what leads me, hopefully, to go back to making a record… with guitars, bass, drums, vocal." Trohman has an upcoming memoir titled None Of This Rocks releasing on Sept. 13.