Murphy Beds Recalled Over Crushing Hazards, Injury Concerns

About 8,200 Murphy beds were recalled over crushing hazards and injury concerns, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced in a news release shared on its website Thursday (September 8).

The CPSC said it received 146 reports of the wall beds falling or breaking onto individuals nearby, which resulted in "62 injuries involving broken bones, bruising, lacerations, concussions and other injuries."

The recall includes full-sized and queen-sized Murphy beds manufactured by Cyme Tech and sold online by the furniture brands Ivy Bronx, Orren Ellis, Stellar Home Furniture and Wade Logan in five colors: White, Rustic Gray, Espresso, Cinnamon and Tuxedo.

The beds included were sold online by Wayfair, AllModern, Amazon, Cymax, Overstock and Walmart from February 2014 through May 2022 at prices ranging between $1,200 and $1,500.

"The models included in the recall are Low Profile Murphy wall bed part numbers S214 (Double Bed, Doors Installed Vertically), S215 (Queen Bed, Doors Installed Vertically), S234 (Double Bed, Doors Installed Horizontally), S235 (Queen Bed, Doors Installed Horizontally)," the recall states. "Consumers can identify whether their Murphy bed is included in this recall by checking their original online receipt of purchase for the brand name and part number or by contacting the firm."

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the beds included in the recall and contact Cyme Tech to schedule a free inspection and bed repair.

The company said it plans to contact all known purchasers directly in adherence with the recall.