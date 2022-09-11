Murphy Beds Recalled Over Crushing Hazards, Injury Concerns

By Jason Hall

September 11, 2022

Senior man pulling Murphy bed in library of a traditional house
Photo: Getty Images

About 8,200 Murphy beds were recalled over crushing hazards and injury concerns, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced in a news release shared on its website Thursday (September 8).

The CPSC said it received 146 reports of the wall beds falling or breaking onto individuals nearby, which resulted in "62 injuries involving broken bones, bruising, lacerations, concussions and other injuries."

The recall includes full-sized and queen-sized Murphy beds manufactured by Cyme Tech and sold online by the furniture brands Ivy Bronx, Orren Ellis, Stellar Home Furniture and Wade Logan in five colors: White, Rustic Gray, Espresso, Cinnamon and Tuxedo.

The beds included were sold online by Wayfair, AllModern, Amazon, Cymax, Overstock and Walmart from February 2014 through May 2022 at prices ranging between $1,200 and $1,500.

"The models included in the recall are Low Profile Murphy wall bed part numbers S214 (Double Bed, Doors Installed Vertically), S215 (Queen Bed, Doors Installed Vertically), S234 (Double Bed, Doors Installed Horizontally), S235 (Queen Bed, Doors Installed Horizontally)," the recall states. "Consumers can identify whether their Murphy bed is included in this recall by checking their original online receipt of purchase for the brand name and part number or by contacting the firm."

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the beds included in the recall and contact Cyme Tech to schedule a free inspection and bed repair.

The company said it plans to contact all known purchasers directly in adherence with the recall.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.