Video Shows US Army Paratrooper 'One Second From Death' In Scary Freefall

Video shared online shows a frightening moment in which a United States paratrooper nearly crashed to his death before safely reaching the ground.

The clip, which was originally shared by the TikTok account @usawtfm, shows several paratroopers jumping out of what TaskAndPurpose.com said "looks like an Air Force C-130 transport plane" before one of the soldiers appears to be unable to deploy their parachute.

The lone paratrooper is seen quickly falling for 15 seconds before finally opening their reserve parachute and avoiding tragedy.

The video didn't identify which military branch the paratroopers belonged to, but the jumpers are using T-11 parachutes, which is used by the Army for airborne forces, a paratrooper confirmed to Task & Purpose.