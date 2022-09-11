Video Shows US Army Paratrooper 'One Second From Death' In Scary Freefall
By Jason Hall
September 11, 2022
Video shared online shows a frightening moment in which a United States paratrooper nearly crashed to his death before safely reaching the ground.
The clip, which was originally shared by the TikTok account @usawtfm, shows several paratroopers jumping out of what TaskAndPurpose.com said "looks like an Air Force C-130 transport plane" before one of the soldiers appears to be unable to deploy their parachute.
The lone paratrooper is seen quickly falling for 15 seconds before finally opening their reserve parachute and avoiding tragedy.
The video didn't identify which military branch the paratroopers belonged to, but the jumpers are using T-11 parachutes, which is used by the Army for airborne forces, a paratrooper confirmed to Task & Purpose.
@usawtfm
He got reswrve open ans was ok. Just pucker factor a little high. #usawtfm #armywtfmoments #miltok #fyp♬ Blood upon the Risers (Gory Gory What a Helluva Way to Die) - American Paratrooper
Army spokesman Jason Waggoner refrained from providing details about the video, including when and where it took place or the injury status of the individual.
Task & Purpose said the video appears to have taken place at the Juliet Drop Zone in Italy, which is used by the 173rd Airborne Brigade, however, but the unit didn't report any incidents involving a paratrooper needing to deploy a reserve parachute or injuries that took place at the drop zone, according to Lt. Col. Michael Weisman, a spokesman for the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa.