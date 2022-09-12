California 'Diva House' With Red Carpet Sidewalk For Sale
By Logan DeLoye
September 12, 2022
Photo: Zillow
A unique California property that features its very own red carpet has recently hit the market. According to Zillow, the "Diva House" is located at 79124 Lake Club Drive in Indio California. It features four-bedrooms and three-bathrooms as well as private pool, spa, and seven car garage. One of the most interesting aspects about the space is what covers the walls. Each room features a variety of hand painted figures that pay tribute to fabulous female music industry icons.
Photo: Zillow
The house is 2,040 square feet and encompasses a total of .25 acres. It has been listed on on Zillow for 48 days and is priced at $1,199,000.
Here is what Zillow had to say about the listing:
"The Enchanted Home of Rock n Royalty! This spectacular and amazing short term rental is located in the unincorporated city of Bermuda Dunes. This corner lot home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac with minimal traffic. This home has beautiful mountain views, RV parking and enough space to park multiple veichles. As you enter the newly painted home you'll be greeted by red carpet side walk to start the diva experience. The HANDPAINTED ARTWORK dedicated to the ladies of Rock n Roll is amazing and definitely brings the celebrities to life."