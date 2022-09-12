Judge Denies YNW Melly's Request For Emergency Dental Treatment

"Mr. Demons has a full set of diamond dental crowns which require constant upkeep and at bare minimum regular flossing and brushing," the request said according to XXL. "Mr. Demons is not allowed dental floss or a regular toothbrush or regular dental visits. As a result, he has an abscess in his lower jaw that is creating extreme pain and chronic infection. Mr. Demons has sought medical care within the jail facility. However, they do not have the ability to properly clean or care for the growing infection."



Despite his chronic infection, the judge denied Melly's request on August 30. The 23-year-old has been held in the Broward jail since he was arrested back in 2019. He was hit with two murder charges following the deaths of his two cohorts YNW Juvy aka Chris Thomas and YNW Sakchaser aka Anthony Williams back in October 2018.



Police believe he teamed up with his other associate YNW Bortlen aka Cortlen Henry to kill Thomas and Williams, dump the bodies of their former friends off at a local hospital and claim they died in a drive-by shooting. Both Melly and Henry were arrested four months after the alleged incident. Although Melly is still in custody, Henry was eventually released from jail. Melly's murder trial was supposed to commence earlier this summer, but it was recently delayed and has yet to be rescheduled.