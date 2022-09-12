Kendrick Lamar, Drake & Kanye West Lead 2022 BET Hip Hop Award Nominations
By Tony M. Centeno
September 12, 2022
Kanye West, Drake and Kendrick Lamar garnered the most nominations ahead of the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022.
On Monday, September 12, BET revealed the full list of nominees for the upcoming awards show. Among the nominees, Drake racked up 14 nominations including Lyricist of the Year, Hip Hop Album of the Year, Best Hip-Hop Video and Best Live Performer. Kanye West also garnered plenty of recognition with 10 nominations for songs like "City Of Gods" with Fivio Foreign and Alicia Keys as well as Cardi B's "Hot Sh*t" with Lil Durk. Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar earned nine nods for his new album, "The Heart Part 5" and more.
There were plenty of other nominees among the 17 categories. Benny The Butcher & J. Cole's "Johnny P's Caddy" and City Girls & Usher's "Good Love" were nominated for "Best Collaboration." Tyler, The Creator, Doja Cat, Cardi B and more were nominated for "Best Performer." Popular producers like ATL Jacob, Baby Keem, Hit-Boy, Metro Boomin and more were tapped for "Best Producer." Even Big Boy's Neighborhood and The Breakfast Club were nominated for "Best Hip Hop Platform."
With Fat Joe holding down the hosting duties, the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 will be filmed in Atlanta on September 30 and broadcasted on October 4 at 9 p.m. EST on BET. Scroll down to see all the nominees.
BEST HIP HOP VIDEO
“D.M.B.” - A$AP Rocky
“Family Ties” - Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
“Good Love” - City Girls F. Usher
“Hot Sh*t” - Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk
“London” - Bia & J. Cole
“Wait For U” - Future F. Drake & Tems
“Way 2 Sexy” - Drake F. Future & Young Thug
BEST COLLABORATION
“Family Ties” - Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
“Good Love” - City Girls F. Usher
“Hot Sh*t” - Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk
“Jimmy Cooks” - Drake F. 21 Savage
“Johnny P’s Caddy” - Benny The Butcher & J. Cole
“Wait For U” - Future F. Drake & Tems
“Way 2 Sexy” - Drake F. Future & Young Thug
BEST DUO OR GROUP
42 Dugg & Est Gee
Big Sean & Hit-Boy
Birdman & Youngboy Never Broke Again
Blxst & Bino Rideaux
Dababy & Youngboy Never Broke Again
Earthgang
Styles P & Havoc
BEST LIVE PERFORMER
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Drake
J. Cole
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Tyler, The Creator
LYRICIST OF THE YEAR
Baby Keem
Benny The Butcher
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Jay-Z
Kendrick Lamar
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Benny Boom
Burna Boy
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Director X
Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free
Teyana Taylor
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Big Energy” - Latto
“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” - Hitkidd & Glorilla
“First Class” - Jack Harlow
“Hot Sh*t” - Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk
“Super Gremlin” - Kodak Black
“Wait For U” - Future F. Drake & Tems
“Way 2 Sexy” - Drake F. Future & Young Thug
HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR
777 - Latto
Certified Lover Boy - Drake
Donda - Kanye West
I Never Liked You - Future
It’s Almost Dry - Pusha T
King’s Disease II - Nas
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar
HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Drake
Future
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
ATL Jacob
Baby Keem
Hit-Boy
Hitmaka
Kanye West
Metro Boomin
Pharrell Williams
BEST BREAKTHROUGH HIP HOP ARTIST
Baby Keem
Blxst
Doechii
Fivio Foreign
Glorilla
Nardo Wick
Saucy Santana
DJ OF THE YEAR
D-Nice
DJ Cassidy
DJ Drama
DJ Kay Slay
DJ Premier
Kaytranada
Mustard
Nyla Symone
LA Leakers: DJ Sourmilk & Justin Incredible
BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM
Caresha Please
Complex
HipHopDX
NPR Tiny Desk
Verzuz
HUSTLER OF THE YEAR
50 Cent
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
JAY-Z
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE
Drake - “Churchill Downs” (Jack Harlow F. Drake)
J. Cole - “Poke It Out” (Wale F. J. Cole)
J. Cole - “London” (Bia & J. Cole)
Lil Baby - “Girls Want Girls” (Drake F. Lil Baby)
Kanye West - “City Of Gods” (Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys)
Drake - “Wait For U” (Future F. Drake & Tems)
Jadakiss - “Black Illumanti” (Freddie Gibbs Feat. Jadakiss)
IMPACT TRACK
“About Damn Time” - Lizzo
“City Of Gods” - Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys
“Family Ties” - Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
“Nobody” - Nas F. Ms. Lauryn Hill
“Pxssy” - Latto
“The Heart Part 5” - Kendrick Lamar
“Woman” - Doja Cat
BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW
Benjamin Epps (France)
Black Sherif (Ghana)
Blxckie (South Africa)
Central Cee (Uk)
Haviah Mighty (Canada)
Knucks (Uk)
Le Juiice (France)
Nadia Nakai (Zimbabwe)
Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)