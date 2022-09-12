Kendrick Lamar, Drake & Kanye West Lead 2022 BET Hip Hop Award Nominations

By Tony M. Centeno

September 12, 2022

Kendrick Lamar, Drake and Kanye West
Photo: Getty Images

Kanye West, Drake and Kendrick Lamar garnered the most nominations ahead of the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022.

On Monday, September 12, BET revealed the full list of nominees for the upcoming awards show. Among the nominees, Drake racked up 14 nominations including Lyricist of the Year, Hip Hop Album of the Year, Best Hip-Hop Video and Best Live Performer. Kanye West also garnered plenty of recognition with 10 nominations for songs like "City Of Gods" with Fivio Foreign and Alicia Keys as well as Cardi B's "Hot Sh*t" with Lil Durk. Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar earned nine nods for his new album, "The Heart Part 5" and more.

There were plenty of other nominees among the 17 categories. Benny The Butcher & J. Cole's "Johnny P's Caddy" and City Girls & Usher's "Good Love" were nominated for "Best Collaboration." Tyler, The Creator, Doja Cat, Cardi B and more were nominated for "Best Performer." Popular producers like ATL Jacob, Baby Keem, Hit-Boy, Metro Boomin and more were tapped for "Best Producer." Even Big Boy's Neighborhood and The Breakfast Club were nominated for "Best Hip Hop Platform."

With Fat Joe holding down the hosting duties, the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 will be filmed in Atlanta on September 30 and broadcasted on October 4 at 9 p.m. EST on BET. Scroll down to see all the nominees.

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

“D.M.B.” - A$AP Rocky

“Family Ties” - Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

“Good Love” - City Girls F. Usher

“Hot Sh*t” - Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk

“London” - Bia & J. Cole

“Wait For U” - Future F. Drake & Tems

“Way 2 Sexy” - Drake F. Future & Young Thug

BEST COLLABORATION

“Family Ties” - Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

“Good Love” - City Girls F. Usher

“Hot Sh*t” - Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk

“Jimmy Cooks” - Drake F. 21 Savage

“Johnny P’s Caddy” - Benny The Butcher & J. Cole

“Wait For U” - Future F. Drake & Tems

“Way 2 Sexy” - Drake F. Future & Young Thug

BEST DUO OR GROUP

42 Dugg & Est Gee

Big Sean & Hit-Boy

Birdman & Youngboy Never Broke Again

Blxst & Bino Rideaux

Dababy & Youngboy Never Broke Again

Earthgang

Styles P & Havoc

BEST LIVE PERFORMER

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Drake

J. Cole

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Tyler, The Creator

LYRICIST OF THE YEAR

Baby Keem

Benny The Butcher

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Jay-Z

Kendrick Lamar

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Benny Boom

Burna Boy

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Director X

Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free

Teyana Taylor

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Big Energy” - Latto

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” - Hitkidd & Glorilla

“First Class” - Jack Harlow

“Hot Sh*t” - Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk

“Super Gremlin” - Kodak Black

“Wait For U” - Future F. Drake & Tems

“Way 2 Sexy” - Drake F. Future & Young Thug

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

777 - Latto

Certified Lover Boy - Drake

Donda - Kanye West

I Never Liked You - Future

It’s Almost Dry - Pusha T

King’s Disease II - Nas

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar

HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Drake

Future

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

ATL Jacob

Baby Keem

Hit-Boy

Hitmaka

Kanye West

Metro Boomin

Pharrell Williams

BEST BREAKTHROUGH HIP HOP ARTIST

Baby Keem

Blxst

Doechii

Fivio Foreign

Glorilla

Nardo Wick

Saucy Santana

DJ OF THE YEAR

D-Nice

DJ Cassidy

DJ Drama

DJ Kay Slay

DJ Premier

Kaytranada

Mustard

Nyla Symone

LA Leakers: DJ Sourmilk & Justin Incredible

BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM

Big Boy’s Neighborhood

The Breakfast Club

Caresha Please

Complex

Drink Champs

HipHopDX

Million Dollaz Worth Of Game

NPR Tiny Desk

Verzuz

HUSTLER OF THE YEAR

50 Cent

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

JAY-Z

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE

Drake - “Churchill Downs” (Jack Harlow F. Drake)

J. Cole - “Poke It Out” (Wale F. J. Cole)

J. Cole - “London” (Bia & J. Cole)

Lil Baby - “Girls Want Girls” (Drake F. Lil Baby)

Kanye West - “City Of Gods” (Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys)

Drake - “Wait For U” (Future F. Drake & Tems)

Jadakiss - “Black Illumanti” (Freddie Gibbs Feat. Jadakiss)

IMPACT TRACK

“About Damn Time” - Lizzo

“City Of Gods” - Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys

“Family Ties” - Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

“Nobody” - Nas F. Ms. Lauryn Hill

“Pxssy” - Latto

“The Heart Part 5” - Kendrick Lamar

“Woman” - Doja Cat

BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW

Benjamin Epps (France)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

Blxckie (South Africa)

Central Cee (Uk)

Haviah Mighty (Canada)

Knucks (Uk)

Le Juiice (France)

Nadia Nakai (Zimbabwe)

Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)

